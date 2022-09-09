Banned Book to Movies – Of Mice & Men

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Gary Sinise directs and stars in this powerful, wonderfully acted version of John Steinbeck's classic, written for the screen by playwright Horton Foote. The story focuses on the relationship between the strong but feeble-minded Lennie (John Malkovich) and his protector, George (Sinise), migrant laborers who toil in the California fields during the Depression while dreaming of someday having their own stretch of land.

