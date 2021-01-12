Ballet Boost for Adults

The Dance Foundation 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Ballet Boost! (via Zoom AND in studio; masks required)

For adults, seniors, women and men taught by Melissa Turnage with live piano accompaniment.

Jan 12-Feb 23, 2021 (7 weeks)

Tuesdays, 11:00am-12:00pm

No experience required.

Boost your mind, body and spirit with this beginning ballet class which includes basic ballet barre exercises, simple center combinations and choreography. You’ll also improve posture, muscle strength, flexibility, balance, creativity and cognitive recall.

$105 

