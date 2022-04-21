Bake & Make

(All Ages) If you enjoy baking and making scrumptious creations, join us for this fun Zoom program! Families will pick up their baking kits at the children’s desk in preparation for the event (baking kits may include items containing gluten, dairy, nut and egg products). Sign-up to reserve a sweet spot and have your aprons ready! Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.