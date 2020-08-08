BABYPALOOZA BABY & MATERNITY EXPERIENCE + TODDLER TOO

New and expectant parents don’t miss the Babypalooza Baby & Maternity Expo coming to the BJCC on Saturday, August 8 from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Babypalooza is where new, expectant, and even hopeful parents get to connect to each other and all of the local resources in the area. Features include pre and postnatal health seminars, parenting workshops, baby registry 101 with the ability to demo and win baby gear, baby and maternity exhibitors, and much more.

Moms will be able to use the Babypalooza APP to get detailed vendor information, start their baby registry, add items to their registry and play the Baby Bingo and the Babypalooza Scavenger hunt for prizes.

TODDLER TOO

New for moms that have come to Babypalooza over the years and are now looking for resources for their toddlers. Vendors will include area attractions, private schools, day camps, early learning and movement classes and more.

Admission is free for Babypalooza members. To subscribe and get details on how to win the big prizes visit BabyPalooza.com.