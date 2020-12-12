AWC Holiday Craft & Bake Sale

Turn your holiday shopping into charitable support of the Alabama Wildlife Center’s mission of wildlife rehabilitation and education!

Nature-themed Ornaments & Gifts

Homemade Jams, Delicious Baked Goods

Smoked Hams

Bird Feeders & Houses

Holiday Decorations of Natural Materials

Original Artwork of Wildlife & Nature

Homemade Frozen Casseroles: Mac 'n' Cheese, Broccoli/Rice/Cheese, Sweet Potato & Sausage/Cheese/Grits

Visit with Santa

Enjoy free refreshments

Meet glove-trained Education Birds up close