AWC Holiday Craft & Bake Sale
to
Veterans Park 4800 Valleydale Rd, Hoover, Alabama 35242
Turn your holiday shopping into charitable support of the Alabama Wildlife Center’s mission of wildlife rehabilitation and education!
Nature-themed Ornaments & Gifts
Homemade Jams, Delicious Baked Goods
Smoked Hams
Bird Feeders & Houses
Holiday Decorations of Natural Materials
Original Artwork of Wildlife & Nature
Homemade Frozen Casseroles: Mac 'n' Cheese, Broccoli/Rice/Cheese, Sweet Potato & Sausage/Cheese/Grits
Visit with Santa
Enjoy free refreshments
Meet glove-trained Education Birds up close
Info
