Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
June 1-5: Avocado Pillow. Rising sixth through 12th graders. Create a fluffy avocado pillow. All supplies and instructions provided within the kit. Kits can be picked up June 1-5 within the Teen Department or via curbside (Monday, Wednesday and Friday only). A reminder will be sent closer to June 1 with pickup instructions. Register online to reserve your kit.
