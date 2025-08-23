Autism Shines Gala – A Night to Celebrate, Support, and Shine

Autism Support of Alabama invites you to a meaningful and memorable evening at the Autism Shines Gala—an elegant event that raises funds for vital programs supporting individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.

Guests will enjoy live music from the Crystal Clear Band, a sensitivity-inclusive dinner, craft cocktails, and a 360 photo booth experience. FOX6’s Jeh Jeh Pruitt will serve as emcee, with a mix of inspiring stories and high-energy entertainment throughout the night.

There will also be a Kendra Scott trunk show, plenty of dancing, and silent and live auctions with incredible prizes—from beach vacations to gift cards and exclusive experiences—all benefiting camps, support groups, scholarships, and safety programs across the state. This is a perfect opportunity to dress up, enjoy a night out, and make a real difference for Alabama families impacted by autism.

Since its inception, the Autism Shines Gala has become a beloved tradition, bringing the community together for an evening of connection, celebration, and support. The event offers a chance to network, enjoy exclusive auction items, and make a lasting impact. Funds raised help Autism Support of Alabama continue its mission of providing education, advocacy, and services, including camps, conferences, support groups, safety initiatives, scholarships, and more.

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at autism-alabama.org/autism-shines-gala! For more info, give them a call at 1-877-4AUTISM, or shoot them an email at info@autism-alabama.org. Let's make this gala one to remember!