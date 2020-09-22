Author & Poet Charlotte Pence's Book Talk on Code

Save the date! We are thrilled to welcome author and poet Charlotte Pence to a virtual discussion and reading of her new book Code. Charlotte's first book of poems, Many Small Fires, received an INDIEFAB Book of the Year Award from Foreword Reviews. She is also the author of two award-winning poetry chapbooks and the editor of The Poetics of American Song Lyrics. Her poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction have recently been published in Harvard Review, Sewanee Review, Southern Review, and Brevity. She is the Director of the Stokes Center for Creative Writing at University of South Alabama.

Email hivealabama@gmail.com to register. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.