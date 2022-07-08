ASL for Kids with Miss Kayren
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(K-5th Grade) Calling all Kids! Have you ever wanted to learn American Sign Language? You can start by attending classes offered at the Homewood Library. Learn to sign fundamental greetings, the alphabet, days of the week, numbers, and basic sentences relative to ASL. You've never had this much fun learning during "quiet" time. See you there!
Info
