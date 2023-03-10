ASC Presents: Victor Wooten

Victor Wooten, is a five-time Grammy winner, who hit the worldwide scene in 1990 as a founding member of the super-group Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. Continuing to blaze a musical trail with the band, Victor has also become widely known for his own Grammy-nominated solo recordings and tours.

Wooten is a skilled naturalist and teacher, a published author, and has won every major award given to a bass guitarist including being voted Bassist of the Year in Bass Player Magazine’s readers poll three times (the only person to win it more than once.) In 2011, Rolling Stone Magazine voted Victor one of the Top Ten Bassist of All Time. Victor has been heralded as “the Michael Jordan of the bass” and “one of the most fearless musicians on the planet.”

Wooten’s sought-after skills and growing popularity have led to recordings and performances with artists such as The Dave Matthews Band, Prince, Branford Marsalis, India Arie, Keb Mo, Susan Tedeschi, Gov’t Mule, Bruce Hornsby, and many others.

Musicians wanting to learn Victor’s unique style and elusive techniques began seeking him out for lessons and seminars at music stores and schools around the world. These workshops became the training ground that lead to the formation of his acclaimed Bass/Nature Camp in 2000, which eventually expanded into Victor Wooten’s Center for Music and Nature. These “intensive” style programs, now in their thirteenth year, welcome all instrumentation and vocalists and have helped thousands of people of all ages enhance their musical and personal lives.

His respected reputation as a teacher and speaker/lecturer on the subjects of both Music and Nature has garnered invitations for him to speak and teach at schools, universities, classes, and spiritual centers around the world.

Wooten continues to record and tour with the Flecktones, various other artists, and as a solo artist.

TICKET INFORMATION

$39 – General Admission

Tickets are valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges are subject to availability.

Late seating at the discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.

UAB Employee/Student discounts are available in limited supply and may not be valid for certain artists/performances or seating sections.