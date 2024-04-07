ASC Presents: Syncopated Ladies

Syncopated Ladies is a female tap dance band from Los Angeles created by Emmy Award-nominated tap dancer and choreographer Chloe Arnold, protege of Debbie Allen.

Syncopated Ladies’ viral videos have amassed over 100 million views. They have worked with megastar Beyoncé and appeared on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance as the winner of the first dance crew battle. They have performed on Good Morning America, and at the US Open. They have also performed to sold-out audiences in their full-length concert, “Syncopated Ladies: Live!”