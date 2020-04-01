ArtPlay Parlor Series featuring Young Concert Artists Maxim Lando

American pianist Maxim Lando received national attention in 2017 at the age of 14 when he appeared on the piano bench alongside pianist Lang Lang, performing the parts intended for Lang’s injured left hand, at Carnegie Hall’s Gala Opening Night. At this concert, they joined Chick Corea and the Philadelphia Orchestra led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin in an unprecedented three-pianist version of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” Lando and Lang also performed together with the symphonies of Pittsburgh, Toronto, Vancouver and Hawaii, and with China NCPA Orchestra.

Lando’s collaboration with Lang and Corea was chronicled in The New York Times. This season, he will work with Corea again, in recordings for the Chick Corea Music Workshops video series.

Lando won first prize at the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, as well as special prizes for performances for the Candlelight Concert Society, University of Florida Performing Arts, Tri-I Noon Recitals at Rockefeller University and Vancouver Recital Society. The 2019-20 Young Concert Artists Series will present his recital debuts in New York, in the Peter Marino Concert at Carnegie’s Zankel Hall, and in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater.