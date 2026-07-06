Art Show at Rojo by Tonya Wise

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Rojo 2921 Highland Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Art Show and Opening at Rojo

Rojo's July art show: "Femme Vitale: Paintings Inspired by the Feminine Ascended Masters in the Sophia Code" by artist Tonya Wise. Opening reception: Thursday, July 9 at 7pm. 10% of art sales will be donated to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to help animals who will be affected by the new data center. Art will be up through July.

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Rojo 2921 Highland Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Art & Exhibitions
205-328-4733
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