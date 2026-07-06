Art Show at Rojo by Tonya Wise

Art Show and Opening at Rojo

Rojo's July art show: "Femme Vitale: Paintings Inspired by the Feminine Ascended Masters in the Sophia Code" by artist Tonya Wise. Opening reception: Thursday, July 9 at 7pm. 10% of art sales will be donated to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to help animals who will be affected by the new data center. Art will be up through July.