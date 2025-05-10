Art Show Opening for Jon Osborne

Grab lunch, socialize and join me for the art opening of Jon Osborne on Saturday, May 3 from 11am to 3pm. Osborne is a celebrated Contemporary Artist here in the Birmingham community and abroad.

For the month of May, he’s the featured artist at Rojo (Side Room).

For the art opening event, 20% of sales will go to Intoto Creative Arts https://www.intotocreativearts.org/, a non-profit that provides opportunities for artistic expression, healing, and connection for people affected by social and economic hardships.