The Art of Chocolate with Chocolatier Susan Notter

For all the chocolate lovers out there, join us for a fun and informative program all about the art of chocolate and sugar! World renowned chocolatier and award-winning pastry chef Susan Notter will talk about the process of creating fine European chocolates and special occasion sugar and chocolate showpieces while demonstrating her skills. The cost for the program is $20 and includes single origin chocolate samples provided by Susan. Register and pay online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.