OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Why Did Apollo 13 Fail?" This presentation is open to the public. Instructor: Jim McDade, space enthusiast and former UA Technology Director. Two days before the 50th anniversary of this aborted moon landing attempt, this bonus program will feature footage from NASA as well as a few scenes from the movie that featured Tom Hanks. Jim will describe why it failed and how that experience influences current attempts to reach the moon.
Why Did Apollo 13 Fail?
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Homewood, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, History
