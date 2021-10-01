The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens is pleased to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Antiques at the Gardens September 30–October 3! Presented by IBERIABANK (a Division of First Horizon Bank), Birmingham’s premier antiques show will include talks by 10 nationally and internationally acclaimed interior designers, floral designers, architects, and landscape architects.

The three-day show will also welcome 21 celebrated dealers offering furniture, fine art, vintage and fine jewelry, silver, rugs and textiles, home decor, and garden accessories.

Be our guest on Thursday, September 30, for our Gala in the Gardens—outdoors and under the stars—sponsored by Starnes Davis Florie LLP.

On Friday, October 1, the show’s Red Diamond Lecture Series will feature talks by noted designers Charlotte Moss (in the morning) and Christopher Spitzmiller (in the afternoon), followed by cocktails and conversation with Mark D. Sikes.

On Saturday, October 2, Cathy Kincaid, Corey Damen Jenkins, Ken Pursley, and Matthew Carter will talk about tips and trends as part of a Tastemaker Panel presented by VERANDA magazine, and Fernando Wong will share ideas for outdoor spaces in his talk presented by FLOWER magazine.

The weekend will conclude on Sunday, October 3, with “Sunday with Suzanne” featuring Suzanne Tucker and closing out the weekend with James Farmer, sponsored by LICOA.

Talks will be followed by book signings, with books available for purchase at the show.

Show hours are:

• Friday, October 1: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Saturday, October 2: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Sunday, October 3: 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

General admission, run-of-show, and special event tickets are on sale now! Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will enjoy complimentary general admission and 10% off advance book purchases at Leaf & Petal at the Gardens (in store through September 30).

For tickets, show schedule, Covid-19 safety guidelines, and more information, visit bbgardens.org/antiques. Follow show announcements and reveals on Facebook and Instagram @antiquesgardensbham. We look forward to seeing you at Antiques at the Gardens!