Annual Garage Sale
to
Shades Valley Lutheran Church 720 Shades Creek Pkwy, Homewood, Alabama 35209
SHADES VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH - ANNUAL YOUTH GARAGE SALE
Proceeds Benefit the Mission Trip
Shop a variety of items including:
• Household Items
• Garage Items
• Clothing
• Linens
Date & Time:
Friday, June 6th — 8:00 AM–2:00 PM
Come shop and support our youth mission trip!
Info
Shades Valley Lutheran Church 720 Shades Creek Pkwy, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Charity & Fundraisers, Fundraiser, Kids & Family