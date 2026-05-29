Annual Garage Sale

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Shades Valley Lutheran Church 720 Shades Creek Pkwy, Homewood, Alabama 35209

SHADES VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH - ANNUAL YOUTH GARAGE SALE

Proceeds Benefit the Mission Trip

Shop a variety of items including:

• Household Items

• Garage Items

• Clothing

• Linens

Date & Time:

Friday, June 6th — 8:00 AM–2:00 PM

Come shop and support our youth mission trip!

Info

Shades Valley Lutheran Church 720 Shades Creek Pkwy, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Charity & Fundraisers, Fundraiser, Kids & Family
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