Bid, Win, Save Lives! Join us on October 4th at 10am for the Animal League of Birmingham's Fall auction. Win some amazing artwork created by local, southern artist and help animals in need at the same time.

Going once, going twice... bid on our Facebook event page. The lucky winner will pay via Paypal and a wonderful ALOB volunteer will meet you with your new artwork.

ALOB is a nonprofit, all volunteer, 501C3 that works continuously throughout each year to raise funds for local shelters and rescue organizations. These organizations have unforeseen costs to cover pet emergencies, surgery, heartworm treatment, annual vaccination, spay, neuter, medicinal baths, and other expenses that come up in the nonstop effort to save the lives of our best forgotten friends. Rest assured that 100% of donations made to ALOB are put directly into the world of Alabama rescue.