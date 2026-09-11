Americana Eucharist

On Wednesday, September 30, All Saints and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Churches will gather at the main stage of Avondale Brewing Company for a family-friendly evening of live Americana music, reflection, Holy Communion, and community.

Songs by Jason Isbell, The Highwomen, The Avett Brothers, John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Mumford & Sons, and Gillian Welch will help us explore some of faith’s most human themes: hope and doubt, longing and loss, forgiveness, freedom, and the grace that meets us along the road.

You might even recognize some of our very talented musicians who are coming together to play for this special event.

Whether church is familiar to you, complicated for you, or entirely new, you are welcome. Come as you are - bring your chairs and invite a friend.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. There is no admission charge for the event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase should you desire to make an evening out of it.

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We are so looking forward to worshiping with our greater Birmingham community!