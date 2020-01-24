American Red Cross Blood Drive

Homewood Parks & Recreation 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Homewood Parks & Recreation is partnering with the American Red Cross for their second blood drive. We could potentially save 36 lives with this blood drive alone but we need more donors to participate. Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment or go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: HWD. Please help us save as many lives as possible.

Homewood Parks & Recreation 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
2055816497
