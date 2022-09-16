American Red Cross Blood Drive

An estimated 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood or platelets, but of those, less than 10 percent actually donate each year. If you are healthy and eligible, please come out to donate. Most donations take about an hour, so book your appointment, roll up your sleeve and become a part of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross. There will also be an option for Power Red donations. To Sign up, Donors Can: Call 1-800-RED-CROS(S) that’s 1-800-733-2767; download the Blood Donor App (Text BloodApp to 90999 or download it today!); or go online to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: HWDLibrary.