American Red Cross Blood Drive

Homewood Parks & Recreation 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Homewood Parks & Recreation is hosting their quarterly blood drive with the American Red Cross. The drive will take place an Event Room is open to the public. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROS(S) (1-800-733-2767, Download the Blood Donor App, or go online to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: HWD.

Info

Health & Wellness
205-581-6497
