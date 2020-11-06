American Red Cross Blood Drive
to
Homewood Parks & Recreation 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Parks & Recreation is hosting their quarterly blood drive with the American Red Cross. The drive will take place an Event Room is open to the public. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROS(S) (1-800-733-2767, Download the Blood Donor App, or go online to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: HWD.
Info
Homewood Parks & Recreation 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Health & Wellness