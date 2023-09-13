An American Marriage by Tayari Jones Book Discussion

Join us to discuss this masterpiece of storytelling, and an intimate look deep into the souls of people who must reckon with the past while moving forward—with hope and pain—into the future. This discussion will prepare you for our September 16 special evening at Homewood Library with author Tayari Jones. This is an amazing opportunity to experience an award-winning author describing her creative process. Books available at Homewood Library. Further questions email Leslie at leslie.west@homewoodpubliclibrary.org