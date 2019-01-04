OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "American Classic Films;" Friday Jan. 4, Feb. 1, Mar. 1, Apr. 5, and May 3rd; 1:00 - 4:00 PM. In an auditorium setting, view classic films and enhance your understanding through a followup discussion with area theater and literary professionals:

Ward Haarbauer, founder of the Department of Theatre at UAB

Martha Haarbauer, founder of the professional actors, Seasoned Players

Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA

Jesse Bates, professional actor and retired Director of Theatre, Alabama School of Fine Arts

Melanie Jeffcoat, professional actress and documentary film producer.

Jan 4: Hannah & Her Sisters. Woody Allen’s classic starring Mia Farrow.

Feb 1: Possessed (Clark Gable, Joan Crawford). Pre-Code films were openly exploitative, lurid, and very adult.

Mar 1: To Kill a Mockingbird (Gregory Peck). Based on Alabama author Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize winning book.

Apr 5: All About Eve (Bette Davis). The inside story of Broadway and a conniving actress.

May 3: Mildred Pierce (Joan Crawford). A jilted wife starts a business, raises daughters, and gets involved in a murder.