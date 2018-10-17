AMA Birmingham October Signature Series Luncheon

The American Marketing Association (AMA) – Birmingham Chapter is excited to welcome Greg Shumann, vice president of Markstein, as the keynote speaker for its October Signature Series Luncheon. Ups and downs exist for every business, but what you learn from them is how they define you. Join AMA as Shumann shares the wisdom and experience gleaned from both the pitfalls and prosperity of his unconventional marketing career.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center downtown. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with marketing professionals and industry thought-leaders as well as directly benefit from the experience of one of Birmingham’s top executives.

Anyone is welcome to join AMA for this professional development and networking opportunity. Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and include lunch. Student tickets are available for just $15, AMA member tickets cost $25 and non-AMA member tickets are $35. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by visiting https://amabirmingham.org/.