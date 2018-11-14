AMA Birmingham November Signature Series Luncheon

The American Marketing Association (AMA) – Birmingham Chapter is excited to welcome Ginger Jefferson, director of marketing and communications for the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, as the keynote speaker for its November Signature Series Luncheon. Jefferson will address the growing importance of marketing and communication in major community initiatives, and, joined by Robin DeMonia of Direct Communications, she will outline the critical role of outside professional support in making these initiatives possible. Join AMA as Jefferson presents “Together We Can: Enhancing Cooperation and Prosperity in Birmingham.”

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center downtown. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with marketing professionals and industry thought-leaders as well as directly benefit from the experience of one of Birmingham’s top executives.

Anyone is welcome to join AMA for this professional development and networking opportunity. Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and include lunch. Student tickets are available for just $15, AMA member tickets cost $25 and non-AMA member tickets are $35. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by visiting https://amabirmingham.org/.