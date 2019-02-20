AMA Birmingham February Signature Series Luncheon

The American Marketing Association (AMA) – Birmingham Chapter is excited to welcome Sean Doyle, CEO of FitzMartin, as the keynote speaker for its February Signature Series Luncheon. Doyle will share his knowledge developed over 27 years of B2B sales and marketing experience. Join AMA as Doyle presents “A Glimpse Inside Our Minds and How We Make Decisions Through a Journey of Interactive Brain Games” – a discussion about cognitive marketing, how to influence buying behavior and loyalty and the importance of the connections that link your brand and your customer.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center downtown. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with marketing professionals and industry thought-leaders as well as directly benefit from the experience of one of Birmingham’s top executives.

Anyone is welcome to join AMA for this professional development and networking opportunity. Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and include lunch. Student tickets are available for just $15, AMA member tickets cost $25 and non-AMA member tickets are $35. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by visiting https://amabirmingham.org/.