All month: Teen Land Art Photo Contest. Grades 6-12. Land Art uses elements of the land or natural materials to create art. Rocks, leaves, flowers, trees and fruit are all examples of elements that can be arranged to create art. Snap a photo of the art to enter. Teens can submit two original photographs for entry. Entries can be submitted via the library’s website. For more information, contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.