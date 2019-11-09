Alabama Designer Craftsmen 47th Annual Fine Crafts Show

The 47th annual Alabama Designer Craftsmen Fine Crafts Show will be held Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The show will feature over 50 of Alabama’s most talented artisans under one roof.

The event features fine craft demonstrations, providing the opportunity for attendees to learn crafting techniques and art history from exhibiting artists. The event also includes a children’s area, in which professional craftsmen assist young attendees in craft projects. Works for sale include functional pottery, clay sculpture, wearable fiber, fine jewelry and more.

Guests are encouraged to donate $5 upon entry to support the Alabama Designer Craftsmen and Garden Club of Alabama District III.

Since its inception in 1972, Alabama Designer Craftsmen has hosted the fine crafts show at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The organization is dedicated to their mission of enriching the community through sharing their crafts and encouraging the appreciation of both traditional and contemporary artwork. Donations fund the Garden Club of Alabama District III scholarship program which is awarded yearly.

The Garden Club of Alabama will provide light food and drinks. Proceeds will benefit its college horticultural scholarship program.