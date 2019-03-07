Join us as Dr. Chris Metress asks: Can Atticus Finch survive the growing case against him? With the jury still out, the verdict remains uncertain, and the reputation of one our great national heroes, and one of our most-beloved novels, hangs in the balance. In the Large Auditorium.
Alabama Bicentennial: The Rise and Fall of Atticus Finch with Dr. Chris Metress
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
