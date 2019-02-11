Alabama Bicentennial: The Remarkable Life of Dr. John Allan Wyeth

Dr. Roderick Davis will present an introduction to the historically important Wyeth family. Dr. John Allan Wyeth founded the New York Polyclinic Graduate School of Medicine and Hospital, the first in America to require four years of study and hands-on training, the model for all schools thereafter. In the Round Auditorium.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
