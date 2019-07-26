Alabama Bicentennial: Reconstruction in Alabama

07/26/2019 Coming at the close of the Civil War in 1865, Alabama found itself having to cope with a reordered society as fostered by the Thirteenth Amendment. This stresses of the rise and fall of the Alabama Republican party and the accompanying black officeholders during Reconstruction were immense. Join us as Dr. Richard Bailey examines the Reconstruction era in Alabama by focusing on the social, economic, educational and political issues of the period. Round Auditorium