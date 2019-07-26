Alabama Bicentennial: Reconstruction in Alabama

to Google Calendar - Alabama Bicentennial: Reconstruction in Alabama - 2019-07-26 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alabama Bicentennial: Reconstruction in Alabama - 2019-07-26 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alabama Bicentennial: Reconstruction in Alabama - 2019-07-26 13:00:00 iCalendar - Alabama Bicentennial: Reconstruction in Alabama - 2019-07-26 13:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

07/26/2019 Coming at the close of the Civil War in 1865, Alabama found itself having to cope with a reordered society as fostered by the Thirteenth Amendment. This stresses of the rise and fall of the Alabama Republican party and the accompanying black officeholders during Reconstruction were immense. Join us as Dr. Richard Bailey examines the Reconstruction era in Alabama by focusing on the social, economic, educational and political issues of the period. Round Auditorium

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
History, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Alabama Bicentennial: Reconstruction in Alabama - 2019-07-26 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alabama Bicentennial: Reconstruction in Alabama - 2019-07-26 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alabama Bicentennial: Reconstruction in Alabama - 2019-07-26 13:00:00 iCalendar - Alabama Bicentennial: Reconstruction in Alabama - 2019-07-26 13:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star