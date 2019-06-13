06/13/2019 Join us as Dr. Marty Olliff describes how the Alabama home-front responded to mobilization in World War I and how that response changed the state and its people’s institutions. During this time of hyper-patriotism, racial tensions between the black and white communities made for uneasy living. Learn how Alabama's soldiers and civilians mobilized, and the changes that occurred in the war's immediate aftermath. Round Auditorium
Alabama Bicentennial: The Great War in the Heart of Dixie—Alabama in World War I
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Talks & Readings
