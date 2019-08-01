Alabama Bicentennial: The Evolution of the Miracle Worker

08/01/2019 Most Americans have derived their knowledge of Helen Keller’s childhood from William Gibson’s play The Miracle Worker, which was transferred to the screen in 1962. Brown will dissect Gibson’s play and highlight those parts which originated in Keller’s autobiography, Sullivan’s letters and Gibson’s imagination. The presentation will show how different directors and actors have re-imagined Keller’s life to suit their times and the demands of cinema. Large Auditorium