08/02/2019 Join us as we welcome Helen Keller’s niece, Keller Johnson Thompson, for a presentation of The Miracle Worker (1962) which is the story of Anne Sullivan’s struggle to teach the blind and deaf Helen Keller how to communicate. Ms. Thompson will be talking about her aunt after the film. Large Auditorium
Alabama Bicentennial: Classic Movies at the Library
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
