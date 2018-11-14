Alabama Bicentennial – Author Dr. James Pate
WED, November 14, from 1–2 p.m. in Rm 110
Dr. Pate has revised Pickett's History of Alabama which contains a study of the state's earliest history: colonial, territorial, and foundational.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
