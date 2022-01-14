AEIVA Presents Lily Reeves: Between Futures
to
Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Gallery 2
Artist Lily Reeves uses light, space, sculpture, immersive installation and performance to spiritual chasms in contemporary culture while encouraging emotional and physical well-being through a holistic lens of personal, societal, and emotional healing.
In her performance work, Reeves positions the audience as the performer, creating a space for viewers to undergo meaningful gestures that have an impactful and transformative effect on the psyche. These performances confront destructive contemporary practices like capitalism, a damaged relationship to the land, and a lost connection with our bodies that have in turn wreaked havoc on the ecosystem, the individual, and the collective consciousness.