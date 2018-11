OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Aegean World and Early Greece." Presenter: Helen Pruet, retired history teacher, Mountain Brook Junior High

We will look at the myths and facts of Europe’s first civilization of the Minoans. Then we will learn about the Mycenaean Greeks and the Trojan War. After the war the Dorian invasion of Greece takes place, throwing Greece into a dark age. Homer’s legends and the polis will bring them into the light of the Hellenes.