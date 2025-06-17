Adventures in Space! With Mr. Damon’s Shadow Puppet Theater
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(All Ages) Join us every Tuesday morning for a special program. Blast off on an exhilarating shadow puppet adventure through the realms of the tiny and the vast with Captain Mr. Damon and his trusty tardigrade co-pilot, Mossy! With the cleverness of the audience and the martial arts prowess of our minuscule companion, we will traverse the galaxy, outsmart space pirates, and return home to our own beautiful world.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family