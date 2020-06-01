Workshop begins June 1, 2020 at 7:30pm

Session 1: June 1, 7:30pm

Session 2: June 8, 7:30pm

Session 3: June 15, 7:30pm

$40 for all three sessions (no a la carte registration)

In this Advanced Screenwriting Workshop intended for writers working on a script at any stage — from ideation to revision — we will explore the components that make up a strong feature screenplay through lecture, film examples, discussion, and writing exercises. Each of the three sessions will have an overarching theme -- beginning with structure (story/plot, three act structure, and sequences), followed by character (creating strong protagonists and antagonists through specificity, subjectivity, and access), and ending with story dynamics (emphasizing setting, conflict/obstacles, action, and theme).

Through this workshop, you’ll be provided with tools to help originate and sustain your story ideas, as well as think critically about storytelling and your individual writing process. There will be optional supplemental reading and homework assignments to deepen the learning experience, though outside work is not required.