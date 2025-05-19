(Adults) Beginning on May 19th and running until August 3rd, this year's theme is Color Our World! Sign up online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr. For every three books or audiobooks you check out in-person or online, you earn a chance to enter the weekly drawing for a gift bag! Each book read or listened to also counts for one entry. Entries will be kept throughout the Summer and the top participants will be eligible to win our grand prizes! Also check out the Adult Summer Reading website for a suggested reading list, a fun art quiz, a list of art themed summer programs and an adult scavenger hunt in conjunction with the Birmingham Museum of Art!