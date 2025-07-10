Adult Crafting with September Reed: Dots on Rocks
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Adults, learn a new hobby or spruce up your crafting skills! We meet once a month to tackle a new craft project. This month it is Dots on Rocks. Bring your ideas and your creative spirit, and we will provide everything else! This class is free, but there is limited seating. Limit of 20. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
