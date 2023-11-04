Adult Crafting With September Reed: DIY Candles

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Adults, learn a new hobby or spruce up your crafting skills! We meet once a month to tackle a new craft project. This month we will be making DIY Candles – great for gifts

or to give your home a warm glow. Bring your ideas and your creative spirit, and we will provide everything else! This class is free, but there is limited seating. Limit of 20. We will be in room 102. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org

205-332-6621
