Adult Contemporary Dance

Fridays, 11:30am-12:30pm

Class will be taught by rotating Dance Foundation faculty and guest artists. Class is every Friday, beginning January 25th. Follow us on Instagram and/or Facebook to find out who is teaching from week to week. $15/class, drop-in basis

Following class, until 1PM, join us for our MOVEMENT LAB.

TDF’s Movement Lab supports choreographers’ works in progress and inspires new works in a supportive environment. Join us to share collaborative practices and discuss various tools for developing and deepening our dance-making. Foundations and tools established by Liz Lerman will guide us as we examine various approaches, discuss methods for movement invention, and address individual questions and problems encountered in dance-making.