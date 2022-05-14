Adult Coffee & Crafts: Tart Tin Ornaments

Adults, learn a new hobby or spruce up your crafting skills! We meet on the second Saturday of each month to enjoy local coffee & teas, as well as a new craft project each month! This month our project will be making Tart Tin Ornaments. Bring your ideas and your creative spirit…..and we will provide everything else! This class is free, but there is limited seating. Please register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.