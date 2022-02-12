Adult Coffee & Crafts: Papier-Mâché Birds

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Adults, learn a new hobby or spruce up your crafting skills! We meet one Saturday each month to enjoy local coffee & teas, as well as a new craft project each month! This month our project will be making Papier-Mâché Birds. Bring your ideas and your creative spirit…..and we will provide everything else! This class is free, but there is limited seating. Please register online.

205-332-6600
