ACT Weekend Workshop

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Saturday, June 28, from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. in the Large Auditorium

Sunday, June 29, from 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. in the Large Auditorium

This two-day ACT weekend workshop will help prepare them with content prep and a practice test. Students will need to bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator, and bottled beverage/snack. $40 per teen. A pizza lunch is included on Saturday. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Education & Learning, events
2053326600
