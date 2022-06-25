ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Don’t procrastinate! Take action NOW to ensure you improve your ACT Score. Try a full-length FREE practice ACT test online today. This free practice test is offered by Princeton Review. After the practice test, you’ll receive a comprehensive score report detailing your strengths and weaknesses. Open to rising 6th-12th graders. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events