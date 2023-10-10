ACT Math Bootcamp

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) Does the math section of the ACT have you stressed out? We are offering a 1.5-hour bootcamp session in the Large Auditorium that will help you tackle the math portion with confidence. $15 per teen (including fees). Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/act. Questions? Please contact Cat Sandler at Cat.sandler@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
205-332-6621
