ACT Math Bootcamp

(6th-12th Grade) Does the math section of the ACT have you stressed out? We are offering a 1.5-hour bootcamp session in the Large Auditorium that will help you tackle the math portion with confidence. $15 per teen (including fees). Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/act. Questions? Please contact Cat Sandler at Cat.sandler@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.